Chrissy Teigen Doubles Up Bail Out Fund To $200k After Netizen Slams George Floyd Protests

Chrissy has doubled up her pledge of $200k to bail out George Floyd protesters. She had initially pledged a $100k to bail the protestors out as she tweeted about it. The bail funds are for protestors who were peacefully protesting against inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd was a 46-year-old man who passed away last Monday when a white Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The horrific incident was captured in a video and the brutality of police could be seen in the viral video.

The horrifying video of Floyd’s death went viral within minutes earlier this week and outraged people and celebrities around the country of USA. In the video, a police officer was seen restricting Floyd’s airway by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd was heard repeatedly saying that he could not breathe and passed away there.

Following this, numerous people came out in support of George Floyd and his family and started calling for justice against the officer who insensitively ignored Floyd’s pleading to leave him. Though in many places, people were protesting peacefully, there were several cities in the USA where the protests turned violent. However, there have been videos circulating on social media which allegedly showed police using force on the protestors.

Chrissy Teigen doubles up the bail fund

Chrissy Teigen had taken to her Twitter account and pledged that she would donate $100k to bail out protestors who were arrested while protesting. However, she received criticism from several users. One of the users criticised her and called the protestors “Rioters and criminals”. After this, she doubled up her donation to $200k. Check out the post below.

Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid lead celeb donations for George Floyd protestors

On another note, Gigi Hadid also donated to bail funds after seeking advice on which groups to donate money to. She too got some criticism from users as they called the arrested people 'rioters and criminals'. Justin Beiber, on the other hand, took to his Instagram account and stood in support of Floyd’s protestors.

Reportedly, one former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree and second-degree manslaughter after the shocking video of him kneeling on George’s neck went viral. According to another media portal, three other police officers who were present on-site, have been fired. However, the three officers were not charged with a crime.

