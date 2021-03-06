'He Waged An All-out War': Donald Trump Faces Another Lawsuit Over US Capitol Riot

A Democratic Congressman from California filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting violence on January 6 that saw a riotous mob attack the US Capitol Hill building. Representative Eric Swalwell on March 5 announced that he has filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., his lawyer Rudi Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks, all of whom addressed the crowd, moments before it broke loose and defied security to illegally enter the US Congress, where a joint session to certify Biden's win was underway.

Read: Jared Kushner Disappears From Trump's Inner Circle, Allegedly Due To 'drama Of Politics'

"Unable to accept defeat, Donald Trump waged an all-out war on a peaceful transition of power. He lied to his followers again and again claiming the election was stolen from them, filed a mountain of frivolous lawsuits - nearly all of which failed, tried to intimidate election officials, and finally called upon his supporters to descend on Washington DC to 'stop the steal', Swalwell said in a statement after filing the lawsuit.

Read: Donald Trump Appointee Federico Klein Arrested In Connection With Capitol Riot

Ku Klux Klan Act cited again

Swalwell cited the Ku Klux Klan Act in his lawsuit, which was introduced in the 1800s to prevent white supremacists from intimidating public officials. Representative Bennie Thompson cited the same law in the lawsuit that he filed against Trump last month.

Swalwell was also part of the House impeachment management team that tried Donald Trump last month for inciting the January 6 violence. Trump was acquitted by the Senate despite the majority of the lawmakers voted to implicate him, including some Republicans. An impeachment trial requires a two-thirds majority to pronounce someone guilty.

Read: Donald Trump Might Pick THIS Person As Running Mate If Republicans Nominate Him In 2024

Donald Trump refused to concede defeat to President Joe Biden and launched a series of legal actions against the election result, which he claimed was "rigged" in favour of Democrats. The repeated denial ultimately led to his supporters breaching the Capitol Hill security and attacking the US Congress building on January 6, while the lawmakers were present inside to certify Biden's win, including Trump's Vice-President Mike Pence.

Even though Trump left the White House peacefully on January 20, he still believes the election was "stolen" and that Joe Biden never won more votes than him. Last Sunday, Trump made his first public appearance since he left the office, where he again brought up the unfounded allegation of "election fraud".

Read: Georgia GOP Leaders Who Stood Up To Trump Back Voting Bills

