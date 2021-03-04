Here's What Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Investigators After The Accident

Golfer Tiger Woods has reportedly told the investigating team that he did not remember driving on the morning of February 23, when his car crashed in Rolling Hills Estates, California. According to USA TODAY, Woods told officers at the accident scene that he did not remember driving the car. Woods reportedly told the same thing to doctors at the hospital, where he was taken after the crash.

According to an affidavit, submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl, Woods told officers that he did not know how the accident occurred and did not even remember driving the car on the day. Woods was spotted by a resident, who found the golfer in the crashed car with blood on his face and a broken leg. Woods was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

'Pursuing case as accident'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department has issued a search warrant for the black box of the car that Woods was driving on the day of the accident. According to USA TODAY, Deputy Johann Schoegl has called it a standard operating procedure to determine if there was any criminal activity involved in the collision, such as using a mobile phone while driving. Schoegl said he is still pursuing the case as an "accident" and not as a criminal probe.

Schoegl also informed that they are not seeking Woods' blood sample from the day of the accident as they are not looking if he was on medication. In 2017, Woods was found asleep in his car and after tests, it was discovered that the golfer had numerous medications in his blood. Schoegl said someone's past history doesn't make them guilty, adding that when first responders discovered Woods he was found to be alert.

The 15-time major champion was found in a rolled-over SUV last Tuesday near a Los Angeles County. Woods suffered an injury in his leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. According to the golfer's team, the 45-year-old is doing fine and recovering from the surgery.

