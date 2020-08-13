Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi Opines On Kamala Harris: 'Democrats Are More Anti-India'

Reacting to Kamala Harris' selection as US Democratic Vice-presidential nominee, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, on Thursday, said as an Indian he was thrilled for her nomination. Opining that Democrats were more anti-India than Republicans, he said that Biden-Kamala are likely to be same, possibly worse. He also said that Kamala may have to adopt 'compensatory bias' due to Indian origins.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 23,96,638; recovery rate crosses 70%

Singhvi: 'Biden-Kamala likely to be worse'

As #Indian, am thrilled with #Kamala #US nomination. Sadly, history teaches tht #Democrats are consistently more Anti india thn #Republicans in most issues. #Biden & #Kamala likely 2b same, possibly worse. Kamala may also hv 2adopt compensatory bias qua #India cos of her origins! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 13, 2020

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: BJP & Congress hold party meets; Assembly on Aug 14

Biden and Harris on Kashmir, CAA, NRC

In June, US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden stated in a policy paper that he wanted India to necessary steps to restore the rights of all Kashmiris. He also expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well as the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam. Similarly, in October 2019, Harris had said, "We have to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track on the situation."

2008 Republican VP pick Sarah Palin advises 2020 VP pick Kamala Harris: 'Trust no one new'

Biden picks Harris as running mate

After narrowing down to several women - most of them black - Biden, on Tuesday, chose 55-year-old California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate ahead of the Democratic party convention - slated for next week. During the Democratic presidential debates, Harris had railed hard against Biden calling him out for his opposition to school busing in the 1970s, commenting on her own history. While Biden flaunted his foolproof bromance with Obama, Harris targetted the 76-year-old telling, "You can't invoke Obama when it's convenient, dodge it when it's not". Biden has maintained that he does not hold a grudge against Harris' comments.

US VP pick Kamala Harris' uncle says, 'she will choose India, if its not against US'

Who is Kamala Harris?

Harris, 55, whose father is a Jamaican and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country’s second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice. Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019 but withdrew from the race prior to the Iowa caucuses. The US goes to polls on November 3, with its results declared on November 8.