Hillary Clinton Slams Trump For Tear-gassing Peaceful Protestors; Calls It 'horrifying'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday slammed her former election rival US President Donald Trump over attacking the peaceful protestors at the Lafayette Square in Washington DC. Taking to Twitter, she stated that it was a "horrifying" use of presidential power against the citizens of the country. She further added that this act has no place anywhere.

The US Law Enforcement on Monday used tear gas, rubber bullets, and other tactics to clear out the peaceful protesters before the given curfew at the Lafayette Square in Washington DC so that Trump could take a photo in front of the St John's Church. While the curfew was 7 pm, the protesters were tear-gassed around 6:30 pm. According to international media reports, the law enforcement had given no warning and the firing was sudden. The protesters were protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer.

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other members who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, around 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

George Floyd's death

Police officer Derek Chauvin had handcuffed George Floyd and made him beg for breath after arresting him in Minnesota. In a video of the incident that went viral all over the social media, Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. According to Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) John Harrington, the police officer has been fired from his job and has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau. He added that a trial for the case will begin soon, with the officer facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

