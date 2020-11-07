Hillary Clinton Reacts To Joe Biden's Win; Calls It A 'new Chapter For America'

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 US Elections, calling their victory 'a new page for America.' "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together," said Clinton as she shared a portrait of the duo with a message- 'United'. The 73-year-old democrat also took this opportunity to hit out at rival Trump, calling his 'repudiation' historical.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden Defeats Donald Trump

After four days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th US President on Saturday, as called by the Associated Press (AP). Projecting Biden winning 284 electoral college votes, AP called the presidential race with Biden projected to win four swing states - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania - which were all still too close to call. Biden has also won the popular vote, winning 50.6% of the votes - amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

With Joe Biden's win, his Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to become Vice President. Moreover, Donald Trump is now the first incumbent US president to lose reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992. Donald Trump lost the presidential race after he secured only 214 electoral college votes and 47.7% of the votes - 7,05,91,531 ballots. Though Trump is gearing to challenge the election results in six swing states, the Republicans have retained the Senate and the Democrats have retained the House, as per AP's projections.

In his first response to his US Presidential victory, Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday, thanked the American people for choosing him to lead their nation. Assuring US that he will be a 'President for all Americans', he said that 'work ahead of us will be hard' - referring to his promise to tackle with Coronavirus on Day one.

