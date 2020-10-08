US VP Debate 2020: Hollywood Celebs Catch 'Pence Lying'; Hail Harris' 'great Journey'

As the debate between US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Mike Pence opened on October 8 (IST), several Hollywood celebrities flooded Twitter with raucous reactions. Thursday’s debate was the second of four scheduled meetings between the two tickets ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The only vice-presidential debate ended with more decorum to its merit that what viewers witnessed during the first presidential face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

During the 90-minute debate, the two candidates spoke about topics including Trump and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, race and violence in America, the economy, the integrity of the election and the handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which the US President tested positive for last week. While reacting to the debate, Hollywood stars took off their gloves and poked the political umbrella at each side of the debate. From Stephen Kind to Mark Ruffalo, several actors shared their thoughts on Thursday’s showdown.

“I’m speaking.” Yessssssssssssssss — Paula Pell (@perlapell) October 8, 2020

Let's tax the rich and give that money back to the working class people Trump and Pence stole from them. #VPDebate2020 #VPDebate — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2020

Pence is lying about who Biden will raise taxes on. Hint: It’s not working families. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020

The fly knows. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

More than 400,000 small businesses have closed for good⁰ and Trump-Pence administration actions have combined to shutter factories eliminating hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs. #VPDebate #VoteForHer #TrumpPenceFailure — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020

Is it my imagination or has Kamala Harris absolutely dodged every single question she’s been asked? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 8, 2020

Hearing @KamalaHarris and her story was great. What an incredible journey she’s had. Felt like an honest share on where she and @JoeBiden found connection in their public service. #VPDebate — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 8, 2020

Pence honestly looks like the Devil himself tied his neck tie. pic.twitter.com/Ui17NSfrVS — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) October 8, 2020

THANK YOU LAWD FOR THE SPLIT SCREEN! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/V7eFAgL8Ny — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) October 8, 2020

Round one:



Sen Kamala Harris#CoronaVirusTaskForce and this administration failed the American people.



Favorite line: #ImSpeaking #BidenHarris2020 — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) October 8, 2020

Who just made that “I’m speaking” meme?? Send it to me — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) October 8, 2020

Trump-Biden scheduled to face-off on Oct 15

The debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the two candidates locked horns for 90 minutes with a glass partition between them. The moderator of the debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page also touched on various issues such as US-China relations, the inability of Trump and Biden to work due to their age, COVID-19 vaccination, etc.

The recent debate saw another important page taken out of the US election calendar, which officially began with both parties holding their national convention and nominating candidates for the upcoming poll. The next important date to mark is October 15, when Trump and Biden are scheduled to face-off for the second presidential debate. However, Biden has said that he would not debate Trump because of the latter recently testing positive for COVID-19.

