US VP Debate 2020: Hollywood Celebs Catch 'Pence Lying'; Hail Harris' 'great Journey'

As the US VP debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence opened on October 8, several Hollywood celebrities flooded Twitter with raucous reactions.

Bhavya Sukheja
As the debate between US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Mike Pence opened on October 8 (IST), several Hollywood celebrities flooded Twitter with raucous reactions. Thursday’s debate was the second of four scheduled meetings between the two tickets ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The only vice-presidential debate ended with more decorum to its merit that what viewers witnessed during the first presidential face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. 

Hollywood reacts to #VPDebate2020

During the 90-minute debate, the two candidates spoke about topics including Trump and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, race and violence in America, the economy, the integrity of the election and the handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which the US President tested positive for last week. While reacting to the debate, Hollywood stars took off their gloves and poked the political umbrella at each side of the debate. From Stephen Kind to Mark Ruffalo, several actors shared their thoughts on Thursday’s showdown. 

Trump-Biden scheduled to face-off on Oct 15 

The debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the two candidates locked horns for 90 minutes with a glass partition between them. The moderator of the debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page also touched on various issues such as US-China relations, the inability of Trump and Biden to work due to their age, COVID-19 vaccination, etc. 

The recent debate saw another important page taken out of the US election calendar, which officially began with both parties holding their national convention and nominating candidates for the upcoming poll. The next important date to mark is October 15, when Trump and Biden are scheduled to face-off for the second presidential debate. However, Biden has said that he would not debate Trump because of the latter recently testing positive for COVID-19.  

