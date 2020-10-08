How Long Was The Vice-presidential Debate? A Look At First Face-off Between Pence & Harris

The intense vice-presidential debate ended with more decorum to its merit than what viewers witnessed during the first presidential face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. With Democrat leader Kalama Harris patiently asking for her turn to her rival Mike Pence more or less adhering to the time-limit as per the question, Moderator Susan Page managed to ask all the relevant questions to the presidential deputies that would end up defining the election results.

How long was the debate?

Starting from staple subjects like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, jobs and economic growth to more ragging ones like Trump’s tax mystery, future of US-China relationship, and racial injustice, both US Vice President nominee attempted to make their case strong. The total duration of the face-off remained 90 minutes as decided prior to the event. While it remains to be decided by US voters who won the US Vice Presidential Debate 2020, Kamala Harris led the offensive through and through.

Major takeaways from vice-presidential debate

COVID-19 pandemic

With two minutes to respond, as expected, the COVID-19 pandemic was the opening question for both Harris and Pence. California Senator called it the “greatest failure” and said that both Trump and Pence were informed about the nature of the pandemic from January 28. Harris denounced the Trump administration's response to the pandemic stating that more than 210,000 Americans have lost their lives, but Pence lauded the same and condemned the Biden-Harris approach that according to him “looks plagiarised”.

Racial injustice

Touching upon all defining topics of the US Election 2020, Susan Page, the moderator, brought up the subject of racial justice in the United States. When asked if Breonna Taylor, the medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March, got justice, Harris replied with a firm 'No'. California said that the Black woman was killed “unjustifiably, tragically, violently". Pence deflected on answering the question of 'Justice for Breonna' and backed law enforcement.

Supreme Court nomination row

At one instance, the candidates were asked ‘If Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalised abortion across the US in 1973, is to be lifted, and states are given the right to decide whether or not to allow it there, would Pence support abortion access in his home state of Indiana?’. However, without answering the question, the US Vice President said that the Trump administration could not be more enthusiastic to nominate Amy Coney Barrett who is supported by the far-right and pro-life side.

Without deflecting, Harris answered the same question with “I will always fight for women to make her own decision about her own body" and addressing the matter of vacant seat at US Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the California Senator said that “let the American people fill the White House, and we will fill that Supreme Court seat".

Climate crisis

The moderator even brought up US' withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord, Pence said that he is proud of the Trump administration’s record on climate change as well as conservation and noted that American air-land-water resources are cleanest as ever. While Pence defended Trump's “commitment” to conservation, Harris said that the Biden administration will take the United States back to the Paris Climate Accord. That, according to Pence will hurt the US economy.

