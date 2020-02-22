'Trump Cheats At Golf': Michael Bloomberg Mocks US President In Billboard Message

As the United States of America gears up for its presidential elections, rival contestants are leaving no stones unturned to gain public support even if it involves defaming others. Recently, Democratic contestant Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump in a huge billboard which was put up in the Las Vegas Strip. This comes as Donald Trump visited the city for his campaign on February 22.

‘Donald Trump’s wall fell over’

The colossal billboard which read, 'Donald Trump cheats at golf' is installed at a distance of a mere three kilometres from the Trump-owned hotel where he is residing. Along with it, there were two other signboards which read, ‘Donald Trump lost popular vote’ and ‘Donald Trump’s wall fell over’

Bloomberg is vying from Democratic nomination to take on Trump at November’s election. "Donald Trump cheats at golf," read a third sign. Last week, Bloomberg commissioned an advertisement which mocked trump. As the Mayor of New York City, Bloomberg had hired Trump to build a golf course. However, in the ad, the Democratic presidential candidate addressed the criticism he faced regarding the same. In the short clip, Bloomberg also included some 'hilarious' images of Trump playing golf. One of the images also showed the Republican US President climbing a hill at a golf course on all fours.

There's only one job I'd ever trust Trump to do, and it's not the one he has now. pic.twitter.com/x7TJ5mkaaF — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 31, 2020

In his maiden appearance on a Democratic debate, billionaire Michael Bloomberg faced harsh criticism from other five presidential candidates on February 19. From Joe Biden mentioning Blomberg's inability as the mayor of New York City to Elizabeth Warren demanding the number of non-disclosure agreements, the billionaire has signed with women. However, irrespective the reality of the debate, the 78-year-old posted an altered video on Twitter on February 20 which showed his competitors quiet as he posed a question about the business.