'Gave So Much Money After Hurricane Harvey, Texas Was Looking For Next Hurricane': Trump

During the roundtable discussion in Texas, US President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke about the administration's policies regarding Texas, saying he gave 'so much money' to the state after the Hurricane Harvey that the people were almost 'looking for' the next hurricane. Trump's comments come ahead of a fundraiser for his re-election in Dallas which is expected to raise $10 million for his campaign.

"I gave so much money to Texas after Hurricane Harvey, took such good care of the state, that they were looking for the next hurricane. We watch the pennies, but when it comes to Texas, we don't watch them too closely," joked Donald Trump.

Hurricane Harvey, a category-4 storm, had ripped through US states of Texas and Louisiana, causing at least $100 billion of damage to property. Ranking as the second-most costly hurricane to hit the US mainland since 1900, only second to Hurricane Katrina, it had led to the death of about 100 people. On September 8, 2017, Trump had signed an executive order and designated a $15 billion disaster relief package for Hurricane Harvey hit states.

At the roundtable discussion, Trump also spoke about the relentless George Floyd protests raging across the country saying that he is about to finalise an executive order that would help police departments "meet the most current professional standards for use of force, including tactics for de-escalation."

the US President stated that the police force by-and-large had a few "bad apples" but "not too many" and that their main focus was sticking to law and order.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26 after being subdued by a police officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 and a half minutes. Floyd's tragic death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement.

