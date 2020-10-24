'I Voted For A Guy Named Trump,' Says US President After Casting His Vote Early In Florida

US President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted to inform everyone that he had registered his vote ahead of the upcoming US Elections 2020. Sharing the news on Twitter, Trump tweeted, 'JUST VOTED. A great honour!' Trump cast his ballot on Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida amid chants of 'Four more years.'

Talking to reporters after registering his vote, Trump jokingly said, 'I voted for a guy named Trump.' Several supporters had gathered outside the West Palm Beach ahead of the President's arrival with flags and signs. Earlier the President was asked on why he preferred to vote in-person than send his vote through a ballot to which he replied, 'I'm old fashioned, I guess.' He also called this method 'very secure' and 'much more secure' than a ballot.

Meanwhile, Democrat rival Joe Biden is likely to cast his vote in person in Delaware on November 3. Delaware is not offering early in-person voting like Florida.

JUST VOTED. A great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

Read: Kumail Nanjiani Says If He Hears Someone Say “Trump Was Presidential”, He Would Disappear

Read: US Presidential Debate: Biden Warns Any Country Interfering In Election 'will Pay A Price'

US Presidential Elections update

During the final Presidential Debate in Nashville, Trump continued to make several ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ against his opponent and Biden’s alleged connection to his son’s business interests in foreign nations. Trump also highlighted several tariffs and trade barriers set up by his administration against China when questioned about how he would hold Beijing accountable for allegedly allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to spread globally.

Biden, on the other hand, called out US President Trump was for admiration of ‘thugs’ like North Korea’s Kin Jong-un and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Biden said that in addition to admiring these people, Donald Trump was also alienating the United States from its longtime allies and friends.

After the end of the debate, CNN reported that 53% of the voters on the poll who watched the debate said Joe Biden had won the debate and only 39% of the voters mentioned that Trump won the debate.

The United States Presidential Election 2020 is scheduled to take place on November 3, which will mark the 59th quadrennial presidential election of America. This year, President Donald Trump is seeking to run the office for a second term from the Republican ticket. Meanwhile, Biden has been elected as a Presidential candidate by the Democrats. The elected President of the country can serve two elected four-year terms in the White House. More so, he/she can serve two additional years if an individual becomes president through the order of succession.

Read: US Election 2020: Joe Biden Vows To Force China To 'play By International Rules'

Read: 'US Needs Four More Years Of Trump', Mike Pence Opines At Pennsylvania Rally

(With Agency Inputs)