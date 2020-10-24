US Election 2020: Joe Biden Vows To Force China To 'play By International Rules'

In the run-up to the US Election 2020, Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden said that he would force China to abide by "international rule" in terms of trade as well as the treatment of foreign companies during the final US Presidential debate held on Thursday, October 22.

Biden added that he will also strive to check China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea. In addition, the Former Vice President also called out US President Trump was for admiration of ‘thugs’ like North Korea’s Kin Jong-un and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Read: Trump Praises His 'successful' Debate Performance

Read: Sudan To Normalise Ties With Israel Following Trump Administration's UAE, Bahrain Deal

Biden states he will bring China's actions under control

In the heated final Presidential Debate, Biden said that in addition to admiring these people, Donald Trump was also alienating the United States from its longtime allies and friends. He also said that when chosen, he would penalise Chinese authorities for an intellectual property infringement of American companies operating in China as well as disregard air defence identification zones over the South China Sea.

Trump during the final debate continued to make several ‘unsubstantiated allegations’ against his opponent and Biden’s alleged connection to his son’s business interests in foreign nations. Trump also highlighted several tariffs and trade barriers set up by his administration against China when questioned about how he would hold Beijing accountable for allegedly allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to spread globally.

The last Presidential Debate of the 2020 US presidential elections was held at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Before the start of the final debate, Trump preemptively called out the debate moderator Kristen Walker and called her ‘Far Worse’ in a bid to undermine the process.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

Read: Trump, Biden Spar Over COVID-19, Race, Climate In Final US Presidential Debate

Read: US Election 2020: Trump Slams Final Presidential Debate Host Kristen Walker As 'far Worse'