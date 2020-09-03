ICC Condemns US Sanctions On Prosecutor Over Probe Into Alleged War Crimes

The International Criminal Court has condemned the economic sanctions on the Court's Prosecutor and a member of her office by the United States, saying the new measures are another attempt to interfere with the Court's judicial and prosecutorial independence. The United States imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over the investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan.

“The Court continues to stand firmly by its personnel and its mission of fighting impunity for the world's most serious crimes under international law, independently and impartially, in accordance with its mandate,” the statement read.

Pompeo reiterated on September 2 that the ICC cannot subject Americans to arrest, prosecution, and jail since the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC. The top diplomat accused the international court of “politically-driven” targeting of US personnel, adding that the ICC’s “recklessness” has forced the Trump administration to announce sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals directly involved in initiating the probe.

Sanctions under the executive order

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Phakiso Mochochoko, the ICC’s Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, under the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in June. Pompeo claimed that the sanctions reflect the American commitment to “real justice and accountability.”

“Americans are proud to stand for truth and justice. We have no intention of letting the ICC’s illegitimate activities become a barrier to that pursuit,” the State Secretary said in a statement.

The executive order signed by Trump in June said that “illegitimate assertions of jurisdiction” over the US personnel threatens to subject current and former government and allied officials to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest. Attorney-General William Barr had then stated the US was concerned that foreign powers, like Russia, are also manipulating the ICC in pursuit of their own agenda.

