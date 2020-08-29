EU Warns Of Imposing Fresh Sanctions On Turkey Over Mediterranean Crisis

The European Union on August 28 reportedly said that Turkey could face fresh sanctions that would include tough economic measures. These sanctions will be imposed if Turkey fails to work on the increasing tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. Josep Borrell, the EU diplomatic chief reportedly said that they want to give "a serious chance to dialogue”. However, they are in support of member states Greece and Cyprus during this crisis.

EU warns about imposing more sanctions on Turkey

The dispute in the eastern Mediterranean stems from the fact that Greece believes that the small Greek islands that are located near Turkey’s coasts should not be taken into account when deciding maritime boundaries, this claim had been vehemently disputed by Turkey. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of trying to take a larger than its appropriate share of the resources present in the eastern Mediterranean. As per reports, the foreign ministers from the EU nations were believed to debate about possible sanctions that would persuade Turkey to make compromises regarding its claim to energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Reports suggest that EU foreign ministers agreed to a sanction from Cyprus that involved more individuals for their role in Turkey's drilling in waters claimed by the island. Josep Borrell, European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs reportedly said that he had urged Ankara to "abstain from unilateral actions" as a basic condition to allow dialogue. He further added that they might extend the sanctions to ships or other assets involved in the drilling.

According to the reports, French President Emmanuel Macron has asked the European Union to show unanimity with Greece and Cyprus in the dispute over natural gas reserves. Macron has repeatedly demanded sanction from the EU against Turkey. However, the two NATO allies came face to face in the month of June after a French warship attempted to inspect a Turkish vessel as part of a UN arms embargo for Libya. Talking about Turkey’s action, Macron reportedly said that he does not consider Turkey’s strategy to be a strategy of a NATO ally.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy reportedly said that whenever Turkey makes an attempt to initiate a dialogue, the EU comes up with new sanctions and this will not help in solving the existing problems. He added that this will push the country’s determination. He emphasised that the EU should act without bias if they want to come up with a solution in the eastern Mediterranean.

(Image Credits: AP)