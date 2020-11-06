'If You Count Legal Vote, I Easily Won': Trump Reiterates Victory Claim; Slams Democrats

United States President Donald Trump repeated his claim of victory in a press conference at the White House on Thursday, even as several states are still counting ballots. Addressing the press, Trump said that he has "already decisively won many critical states" Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally, while Democratic candidate Joe Biden has 264 votes, 6 short of the magic number of 270.

'We won by historic numbers'

'If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us...I have already decisively won many critical states...We won by historic numbers,' said US President Donald Trump. Accusing the Democrats of fraud in the US presidential election, Trump said the mail-in ballots, that are perceived to be in support of the Democrats, have destroyed the electoral system.

We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence & it's going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land....we can't have an election stolen like this: US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/giMfLlNnAw — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the US courts dismissed Trump campaign's lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to electoral malpractice. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop the counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens Thursday rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the Michigan Secretary of State is not involved with the local counting process. A formal order would be issued on Friday. Multiple news networks have declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden winner in Michigan.

In Georgia, Judge James F Bass dismissed the lawsuit. "I'm denying the request and dismissing the petition, Bass said. The Trump campaign has also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Nevada. It has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.

READ | Arnab Goswami’s arrest a case of overdoing, sends wrong impression to the world: Former SG

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear both sides at 3 PM tomorrow

'STOP THE COUNT!': Trump

On Wednesday night, Trump declared victory in Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15), Georgia (16) and Michigan (16). Trump in a tweet also demanded that counting of votes be stopped. His opponent from the Democratic party Joe Biden has insisted that every vote must be counted.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

"Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election and nor do I. The American people decide. That's why we've launched the Biden Fight Fund to ensure every vote is counted, Biden said in a tweet. Harris also demanded that every vote be counted.

Every single vote must be counted. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2020

READ | In TRP case, OpIndia to hand over witness coercion tapes to CBI on November 6 at 2 pm

READ | OTV, Prag News & News Live newsrooms join Republic TV & Republic Bharat; Unite for Arnab

(With agency inputs)