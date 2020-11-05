Arnab Goswami’s Arrest A Case Of Overdoing, Sends Wrong Impression To The World: Former SG

Former Solicitor General of India and senior advocate Mohan Parasaran condemned the arrest of Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Parasaran stated that the incident sent a ‘wrong impression’ and did not show in the country in a proper light. He hoped that the judiciary becomes more proactive to ensure the ‘proper behaviour’ of the states.

Mohan Parasaran on Arnab's arrest

Speaking on Legal Eagle with Republic TV's Senior Executive Editor, Rhythm Bhardwaj, Mohan Parasaran was asked about the Emergency reference being connected to Arnab’s arrest. He replied, "I feel most of the country is sort of going through Emergency. And unfortunately, the courts have also not been so proactive as it used to be, in the manner of securing the personal liberty of citizens. People who are above 80 are being arrested as if they are against the country, as if they are doing treason, they are people of eminence."

Specifically talking about Arnab’s arrest, Parasaran continued, “It’s a general feeling, what everybody believes, it’s a case of overdoing and this is not a case which warrants custodial interrogation. This happened two years back and after two years what is the need for a custodial interrogation. And even the magistrate has given a prima facie given that opinion, why do you want to go on filing charges and do all this?"

"So this actually sends a totally wrong impression across the legal fraternity, across the country, and also does not show our country in proper light. Already there is a wrong impression about our country. And I am only worried that we should not go in to the dark days of Emergency." he added.

The former SG continued, "I fervently request the judiciary, which is the only succour for us, should be proactive at all levels. It was actually the high courts that saved the country during the Emergency. Not just high courts, all courts should now rise to the occasion and stand up to the citizens so that the governments behave properly."

Arnab Goswami arrested

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that had then been closed and now 'reopened' by the police. A court in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district remanded Arnab Goswami in judicial custody for 14 days and rejected the police custody demanded by the cops.

The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

