'I'll Prevent World War III, Settle Russia-Ukraine Matter': Trump During Election Rally

Making a bold claim during a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, former US President Donald Trump said he is the only 2024 presidential candidate who is capable of 'preventing World War III'. According to a report by Newsweek, Trump said, "He really believes that there will be a World War III and there had never been a more dangerous time for the world."

Donald Trump said, "Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III. Because I really believe you're going to have World War III." His statement followed cheers from his followers.

In his speech, Trump further argued that President Joe Biden had driven Russia right into the arms of China and that the government would lead the country into a nuclear war that could possibly end the world.

"With this administration, we could end up in World War III, because they don't speak right. They act tough when they should act nice, they act nice when they should act tough. Honestly, they don't know what the hell they're doing. We're going to end up in a world war over this stuff," Trump added as quoted in a report by Newsweek.

Further, Trump avered that if he emerges victorious in the 2024 elections, the Russian-Ukraine war will be settled within 24 hours. "If it's not done before then. Shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled," he said on Monday.

Trump touts 'very good relationship' with Putin

The former US President also claimed that he has a great relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that the settlement would take no longer than one day.

Notably, Donald Trump spoke for around 100 minutes to close out the four-day CPAC, a short hop down the Potomac River from the nation's capital Washington.