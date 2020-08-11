Indian Flag To Be Hoisted For 1st Time At Times Square After Billboard Show Of Ram Mandir

In the first, Indian flag will be unfurled at the iconic Times Square in New York on Independence Day this week. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will hoist India's National Flag at the Times Square. The group said in a statement that it "will be creating history" on August 15, 2020 by "hosting the first-ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square" to commemorate India's Independence Day. Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal will be the Guest of Honour at the event

The FIA said this year's Independence Day celebrations will include the flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square and the annual tradition of illuminating the Empire State Building in hues of the tricolour - orange, white and green. The Empire State lighting ceremony will be held on August 14.

"It will be the first time ever that India's tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic venue in all its glory. The Times Square flag hoisting ceremony is a testament to the Indian-American community's growing patriotism and is a fitting tribute to the FIA which is celebrating its golden jubilee year," the organisation said. The FIA annually organises its flagship event - the India Day Parade to mark India's Independence Day in August.

Top US political leaders, lawmakers as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community and celebrities from India have participated in the annual parade that draws a crowd of thousands in the heart of Manhattan each year. This year, however, the parade will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lord Ram's billboard at Times Square

This comes after Lord Ram's billboard came up at Times Square on August 5 as PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

