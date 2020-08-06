New York's Times Square Displays Huge Billboard Of Ram Mandir To Celebrate Bhumi Pujan

While PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, a billboard with an image of Lord Ram along with the Mandir came up in New York’s Times Square.

The groundbreaking ceremony was not only celebrated across different Indian states but the observance of the historic event also reached the United States. As per reports, the billboard image featuring Lord Ram was part of the Bhoomi Pujan celebrations planned by the Hindu-American diaspora in New York City.

While speaking to ANI, Jagdish Sewhani, who is the president of the American India Public Affairs Committee, said, "It shows how successful Indians are in America that our RamTemple and tricolour are on the most iconic screen in the world. It is a proud moment for India and Indians”.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

New York’s iconic square lit up with the display at 10 am and will continue till 10 pm. As per reports, the digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway is said to be the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity. Furthermore, multiple billboards and trucks have been leased on Times Square that is being used to beam the word’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ along with the images of the temple.

Celebrations commenced with lightening lamps

As per reports, the portrait of Lord Ram on Broadway stands eight stories tall and is nearly as big as the football field. Approximately 24 million LED pixels, each containing red, blue and green lights, gave it a higher resolution than even the best of today’s top-of-the-line television sets.

While describing the ‘gigantic’ display, Sewhani said the billboard was 17,000 sq feet, which is almost as big as 30 one-bedroom flats in one space.

According to reports, the Hindu leaders from New York and New Jersey decided to put the event together just five days ago. Hundreds of community members and volunteers worked tirelessly to collect funds and organise the event. The celebrations at Times Square was commenced with the lightening of earthen lamps as well.

(With ANI inputs)

