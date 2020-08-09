Nepal PM Oli Wants Ram Mandir Built In His Country; Claims Evidence Proving The Birthplace

Days after the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has once again repeated his claim that Lord Ram was born in Nepal. As per reports he has instructed local leaders to commence the construction of a temple in Ayodhyapuri which is located in Nepal's Chitwan District in Bagmati Pradesh of southern Nepal. Claiming that Lord Ram was born in the Madi municipality area of Chitwan, Oli has asked a delegation from the Madi municipality to formulate a master plan for the Ram Mandir. He also told the delegation to build idols of Ram, Laxman and Sita.

A local news portal quoted Chair of Madi Municipality Shivahari Subedi and said that KP Oli has claimed that he has “all the evidence that proves that Lord Ram was born in Nepal’s Ayodhyapui. The report added that Nepal PM believes that the area from Ayodhyapuri of Chitwan to Balmiki Ashram in Thori, Parsa, was Lord Ram’s birthplace.

Nepal PM KP Oli's previous remarks

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli had stoked controversy back in June when he made this bizarre and shocking claim for the first time. He said that 'real Ayodhya' - the birthplace of Hindu God Ram is in Nepal and not in India. He was quoted by Nepali media saying that Lord Ram is Nepali and India has encroached upon the cultural heritage of Nepal by setting up a 'fake Ayodhya', Nepal's media reported.

Addressing the media on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, KP Oli claimed that Lord Rama's kingdom Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal, India has created the disputed Ayodhya. He argued that 'real Ayodhya' is in Thori. "Ayodhya is a village west of Birgunj," he claimed. Giving an equally bizarre explanation, Oli was quoted by Nepali media saying why would Lord Ram travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita had Ayodhya been in India. He said that in that period there was no telephone or mobile phone, "so both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya," he added. His claims were soundly panned in India.

