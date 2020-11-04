US Election 2020: Trump Claims Biden Is 'worried' As His Rival Went To Church On Tuesday

As the much-awaited election day dawned in the United States, Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as the latter went to church before heading to Philadelphia and Scranton for his final campaign stops. Trump slammed his opponent and claimed that 'Biden was worried'.

Trump was on Fox News for an interview with the network’s morning show, which has regularly interviewed him throughout his re-election bid. He was nearly 45 minutes late for the interview and also attacked the channel for its coverage of the election.

Meanwhile, nearly 98 million people are already reported to have voted through mail-in ballots or early in-person voting. This year’s US presidential election will be the first in history in which more people voted in advance of election day than on it. With a massive surge in mail-voting, it is likely that the US citizens won’t know which candidate won many states, including key battlegrounds, on election night.

Trump Predicts more votes then Biden

On the Fox News show, Trump predicted that he would secure more than the 306 electoral votes he won in 2016. He claimed that Biden was drawing flies and cannot getting people to go listen to him as he spoke of his rival's low turnout at campaign rallies. Also, the US president on Monday played clips of Biden at his campaign rally in an apparent attempt to mock his opponent during the final hours of the campaign season.

The candidates have issued their closing arguments in recent weeks across the country, with the Republican incumbent claiming his administration was beginning a historic economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, while on the other hand, Biden argued that Trump’s handling of the crisis was 'almost criminal' and a failure of his duties.

Biden leads in several key battleground states

According to the National polls, Biden has shown a considerable lead against Trump. The former vice president was leading in several key battleground states in the days leading up to Election Day. Biden was leading with a five percent lead in Pennsylvania, and stronger leads in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

