India-US Agree On Enhanced 'cooperation' To Fight COVID-19 Crisis

In a significant development, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on Wednesday and the two sides exchanged views on the current situation with respect to spread of SARS-CoV-2 and associated challenges, sources said. The Foreign Secretary's interaction with the US Deputy Secretary of State follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on April 4 and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6.

They said the two sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment and sharing of best practices and information.

Both sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation to counter&control pandemic including through development of novel therapies&prophylactics against COVID-19&ensuring availability of essential medicines,diagnostic&medical equipment&sharing of best practices/info: Sources https://t.co/xPq97cRgaG — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

.READ: Trump warns India of retaliation if Hydroxychloroquine export stops, hails brief relief

Trump Requests Modi To Release Hydroxychloroquine

Earlier on April 5, Trump requested India to release the Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in the country after India recently banned the drug for exports. Trump said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday morning and made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine - an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria - for the US.

"I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it a serious consideration," Trump said at his daily news conference at the White House on Saturday. "And I said I would appreciate if they (India) would release the amounts that we ordered,” he said, without mentioning that quantity of Hydroxychloroquine that has been ordered by US companies from India.

READ: COVID-19: Centre to procure 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets for healthcare workers

India banned export

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade on March 25 banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine, but said that certain shipments on humanitarian grounds may be allowed on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, it was allowed in case of shipments where irrevocable letter of credit were already issued or in case where full advance payment was received by the exporter in India against specific shipment.

The government also tightened the export ban norms on the anti-malarial drug by including special economic zones (SEZs) under its prohibition ambit to ensure there is no shortfall during Covid-19 crisis. Normally export ban or restrictions imposed by the government does not apply on these zones as well as EOUs, which are specially meant to promote outbound shipments from the country.

READ: Central govt restricts sale of recommended Coronavirus prophylactic Hydroxychloroquine

READ: From US to UAE, nations queue up to ask India to send them Hydroxychloroquine amid Covid