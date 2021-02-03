Indian-American Congressmen Seek FBI Inquiry Into Vandalism Of Mahatma Gandhi Statue

Indian-American Congressmen on Tuesday have sought an FBI investigation into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California after others too condemned the act of vandalism in the city of Davis.

"I condemn this malicious act in the strongest terms and I call upon the FBI to investigate it as a possible hate crime intended to intimidate Indian-Americans, among others," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

He added, "The desecration of a statue of Gandhi, who championed peace and non-violence and who continues to influence countless non-violent struggles for justice including in America, serves as a sad reminder of how important his teachings remain."

Another Congressman Ami Bera also condemned the vandalization of Mahatma Gandhi statue. He said, "The strength of our country lies in our diversity, but also in our ability to peacefully express our opinions and differences. Vandalization and destruction of property are unacceptable and have no place in our society."

On Sunday, Indian-Americans affiliated with the Indian Association of Sacramento had organized a car rally and peace vigil in the city of Davis to express sorrow and protest against the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Local leaders and city council members had expressed their views and condemned the act of violence. Before the vigil started at the park, the organizers had a car rally, in which 50-60 cars had participated.

White House Condemns Gandhi Statue Vandalism

The White House on Monday condemned the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a city in California. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference, "We certainly would have a concern about the desecration of monuments of Gandhi. Certainly, we would condemn that desecration and watch it closely," Psaki said.

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Destroyed

On January 30, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park of California's Davis was vandalized and desecrated by unknown miscreants. The 6-ft tall, 294 kg bronze statue of Gandhi which stood in the Central Park of the US city of Davis was severed, broken, and ripped from the base, triggering massive outrage among Indian-Americans who have demanded that the officials investigate it as an act of hate crime.

