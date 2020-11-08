Jill Biden Celebrates Joe's US Elections Win, Says 'He'll Be A President For All Families'

Soon after the results of 2020 US elections were announced, Jill Biden took to Twitter to express her joy and celebrate Joe Biden's victory. She shared a cute picture of the couple dressed casually as they hold a placard that reads 'Dr and Vice President Biden live here'. In the picture, Jill Biden covered 'Vice' with her hand so the placard reads 'Dr and President Biden live here'. The to-be FLOTUS put up a caption that states that Biden will be a president 'for all families' while the President-elect wore a cap that reads 'We just did'.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

As per the reports by the Hill, Jill Biden actively participated in Joe Biden's campaign trail while hosting several in-person as well as virtual events across the United States. Jill has been an educator, an English professor with 4 degrees and will be the first professor to become FLOTUS according to CNN.

Biden win 2020 US elections

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Biden's running mate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory. On the other hand, it seems like Donald Trump is not going to make things easy for the Democrats as he has refused to cleanly concede the elections. He went on to claim that he won the elections as the mail-in ballots defrauded Americans. International media reports also suggest that Trump may not be inviting Biden to the White House, as per the age-old tradition.

