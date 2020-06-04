Indian-American Man Lauded For Providing Shelter To Protesters Inside His Home

An Indian-American man named Rahul Dubey is being hailed as a hero after he opened his doors for protesters to come inside his home in Washington following clashes between demonstrators and police. According to reports, Dubey let in around 70-80 people inside his home on the night of June 1, fed them, and let them stay until the curfew ended 6 am the next morning. Some of the protesters took to social media to shower praises on Rahul for letting them inside his home to take shelter.

As per reports, the clashes between protesters and police took place in a residential area in Washington D.C. where Rahul's home was. The police threw pepper canisters at the crowd following which they dispersed and some of them went to the nearby houses on Swann Street seeking help. Rahul let the protesters inside his home who were asking if they could charge their phones and use the bathroom. Some of the protesters who were taking shelter inside his home were pouring milk on their faces because of the burns from the pepper spray, said Rahul while talking to the media.

Rahul Dubey, the man who let over 40+ protestors in DC into his home and then fed and made sure they were ok and safe, is my hero. He refused to let police into his house and protected everyone inside from being arrested 💙 be like Rahul Dubey! — Kam (@kamyb22) June 4, 2020

I want his name in the mf history books!!! Mr. Rahul Dubey pic.twitter.com/cid5W87H1Z — Salina🧜🏼‍♀️💕 (@SalinaLuve) June 4, 2020

Rahul told the media that police were spraying pepper spray through his window and were trying different tactics to bring out the people who were taking shelter inside his home. When Rahul reportedly ordered food for the protesters, the delivery person was harassed for hours, and police officers were not letting the driver deliver the food. A video of Rahul negotiating with police has since gone viral on social media.

MPD promised that no one would get arrested if they ordered food for the hungry protesters trapped inside but now cops are refusing to let the driver deliver the food.



Here is the resident of the house who voluntarily took in the protesters negotiating with police for food. pic.twitter.com/2X8iQgztu4 — Alex Taliadoros (@AlexCTaliadoros) June 2, 2020

Protests rattle US

The United States is currently rattled by protests that erupted across the country over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states have imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising continued for the seventh straight day in several cities with luxury stores and other properties destroyed and some burnt to ashes.

