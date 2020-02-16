'Indo-US Ties Unshakeable': Senior American Diplomat Ahead Of Donald Trump's India Visit

Ahead of the highly awaited visit by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, a senior American diplomat said that Indo-US ties are "unshakeable" which will further be strengthened by the visit. US President Trump will pay a visit on February 24 and 25 where he will interact with PM Narendra Modi as well as political and industry leaders in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

In a string of tweets on Sunday, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), Alice Wells through the handle of Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, noted that close Indo-US partnership is evident in fields like education. Wells also said that India plays an increasingly important role in the Indo-Pacific region and the US will partner with India at every step of the way.

The U.S. and #India enjoy a close partnership that grows stronger day by day. Together, we are breaking records. For example: we welcomed a record number of Indian exchange students to the US last year and hope to receive even more this year. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 15, 2020

The ties between our countries are unshakeable, and we look forward to an even warmer relationship as @narendramodi hosts @POTUS later this month. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 15, 2020

India is at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region and plays an increasingly prominent role on the world’s stage. The U.S. looks forward to partnering with #India at every step of the way. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 15, 2020

Trump's highly expected India visit

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad similar to the 'Howdy Modi!' function that was addressed by Trump and Modi in Houston in September last year. The US President is also scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal along with Melania Trump. He will hold talks with the Indian leadership on a host of issues ranging from trade to defence deals to regional security.

(Photo: PTI)