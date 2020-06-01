Is Antifa Behind Minneapolis Riot? Know If Trump Rightly Accused The Far-left Group

After the protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent in Minneapolis with some of the protesters destroying and looting property, US President Donald Trump blamed Antifa, a far-left group, for the destruction and rioting. Attorney General William Barr also denounced the violence as domestic terrorism saying the violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups will be treated accordingly.

Barr claimed that peaceful protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements who are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda. He added that federal law enforcement is using the existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) to identify criminal organisers and instigators.

“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law,” said the US Attorney General in a statement.

No concrete evidence

However, the authorities are yet to provide any concrete evidence that Antifa instigated the rioting, loot, and violence in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. The federal investigators are reportedly tracking both extremist right- and left-wing groups involved in the destruction of property and attack on police.

Antifa is a vaguely defined militant political activist movement which identifies itself as far-left and anti-fascist. The members of Antifa hold a range of left-wing ideologies and a majority of them describe themselves as revolutionaries with anti-capitalist and anti-government views. They dress in black, sometimes covering their face with masks and helmets to remain unidentified from alt-right groups and police.

They use a variety of tactics to disrupt the event of alt-right groups which they deem fascists and the most extreme factions carry pepper spray, knives, bricks and chains. There have been several instances when encounters between Antifa and far-right groups turned violent but it is difficult to identify the members because they remain anonymous.

