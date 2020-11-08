'It Makes Us Proud': Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Kamala Harris After US Election Victory

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Vice President-elect of the United States, Kamala Harris, after the culmination of the United States Presidential elections with Democratic nominee Joe Biden winning over incumbent Donald Trump, and thereby making Kamala Harris the first woman, the Black woman and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice President of the US. Gandhi expressed pride in Harris, who traces her roots to India, becoming the first woman Vice President.

Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further studies. Shyamala became a leading cancer researcher and activist. She was also the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant. Harris' father, Donald J Harris on the other hand is an economist who moved to the US from Jamaica. Harris is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff and has two children.

The US election was a long drawn battle between incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Nominee Joe Biden as the counting of votes went on for four days, ultimately concluding Biden as the winner. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 70 million votes, as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908.

However, even before the results were announced, Trump took to Twitter to state that he had already won which was flagged by Twitter saying "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted". Trump had also moved the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election. He also held a press conference claiming massive election fraud, which has been refuted by the US Federal election commission.

