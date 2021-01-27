'It Will Save Your Life': Kamala Harris After Being Administered 2nd COVID Vaccine Dose

Kamla Harris, US Vice President received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a televised setting at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday and also urged Americans to get vaccinated. Harris, 56, is now fully vaccinated along with President Joe Biden, who received his second and final dose of the vaccine earlier this month.

"I want to urge everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn. It will save your life," she said.

After two COVID-19 vaccines received emergency approval in December, the US administered more than 1 million shots daily for the past week. President Joe Biden in his presidency has set the goal for his administration i.e to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his tenure.

The White House said that the Biden administration is working to reach 600 million doses this summer and vaccinate 300 million people by purchasing additional 200 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

"The Biden-Harris administration is working to purchase an additional 100 million doses of each of the two Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna," the release said on Tuesday. "This increases the total vaccine order for the US by 50 per cent, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer."

Kamala Harris Received the First Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on Dec 29

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 29. After receiving the jab in her left arm, Harris said that she “barely felt it”. Her husband Doug Emhoff also received the first dose of the vaccine and he said that “it was quick, easy and safe”.

“I trust scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated,” said Harris. She added, "I want to remind people that they have trusted sources of help and that's where they will be available to go to get the vaccine. So I encourage them to do that."

Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine. I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists, and researchers who made this moment possible.



When you’re able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives. pic.twitter.com/T5G14LtFJs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2020

