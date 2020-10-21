Ivanka Receives Backlash For 'ignorant' Comment On Father, Husband Dancing Amid Pandemic

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser to POTUS, Ivanka Trump has been receiving backlash on Twitter for "tone deaf" comment on the severity of COVID-19 pandemic and talking about how her husband Jared Kushner did not join the POTUS to dance on YMCA. Since resuming his campaign rallies after COVID-19 diagnosis, Donald Trump has been showing off his dancing skills in various states. Recently, in Florida rally, the US President broke into a brief dance on The Village’s iconic song.

While the netizens were already divided over him happily performing in front of a maskless audience with no or less social distancing, soon another video emerged on social media that showed how Donald approach Jared for dance but the latter refused. This video was reported by Ivanka calling it a ‘party foul’ along with laughing emojis. She has already promoted her father’s videos on Twitter and has reiterated that she ‘loves it’ but internet users criticised the senior adviser to POTUS for ignoring the “deaths of hundreds and thousands” due to novel coronavirus infections.

‘Dancing on the grave’

From saying Donald Trump was dancing “on the grave” of lakhs of people who died from COVID-19 to posting the current count of cases in the United States, majority of the internet users were seen unimpressed by Ivanka stance on her father dancing at the campaign rally. One of the Twitter users even said that one in five COVID-19 cases in the world has been from the US and “not a single Republican spoke” about the severity of the pandemic. However, there were still a few Trump supporters who commented about Kushner and US President.

What party are you talking about Nepotism Barbie?

The 220,000 dead Americans party?

The millions unemployed party?

The food line party?

The grandma, grandpa, mommy, daddy, daughter, son, husband, wife, sister, brother, friend, coworker is dead party?

You tone deaf spoiled brat. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 18, 2020

Just remember 1 in 5 coronavirus cases and 1 in 5 deaths in the world happened here. Not a single Republican spoke out while 220,000 Americans died in 9 months and Trump did nothing. Now they’re enabling him ending Obamacare. None of them deserve to be in public office anymore. pic.twitter.com/jHaS1hgAE9 — FoxBlues (@FoxBlues2) October 18, 2020

Dancing on the graves of 220,000 dead Americans. Wow. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) October 18, 2020

dancing on he graves of 220,000 Americans! — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) October 18, 2020

Just an FYI Ivanka. No one finds you or Jared interesting, funny, amusing or worth our time. — Michael Pyne (@MichaelPyne15) October 18, 2020

Yeah, 225,000 dead Americans on your watch is just like a big party. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) October 18, 2020

The Republican President is competing with Democratic rival Joe Biden to acquire US presidency in nearly two weeks. Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after he mocked Biden for wearing facemasks. Then, he got hospitalised at Walter Reed Medical Centre and made a grand return to the White House in four days after the treatment that included oxygen supplement and antibody cocktail cure for COVID-19. However, in his public addresses, Trump has not only said that he is 'immune' but also that he learnt 'a lot about COVID-19' by going to the "real school".

