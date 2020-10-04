'RELENTLESS': Ivanka Trump Posts Photo Of US President Working In Covid Hospitalisation

Hours after US President Donald Trump posted a video message on Twitter, giving an update on his COVID-19 treatment and recovery, while he has been under isolation in the Walter Reed Medical Center, his daughter Ivanka Trump has also taken to Twitter to tweet her father's photo where he can be seen working while under treatment for COVID-19. 'Relentless', she said to see her father working despite COVID-19.

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

Trump records video message

In a recorded video message from the Walter Reed Medical Center, US President Donal Trump apprised the world on his COVID-19 recovery on Saturday, October 3. As he battles COVID-19, Trump acknowledged that the next few days in isolation will be “the real test” but preceded by saying “whatever happens, happens”.

With a host of rumours about his illness, Trump recorded his message sitting behind a desk and said he is “feeling better” now. He also thanked the doctors for ‘miracle’ therapeutics and world leaders for sending in wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I think we're going to have a very good result, over the next few days we're going to know for sure. I want to thank everybody out there, the outpouring of love has been incredible," said Trump

"I think I'll be back soon," he said, adding "I look forward to finishing up the [election] campaign the way it was started."

Trumps test positive for COIVD-19

The 74-year-old US President and his wife Melania Trump, the First Lady, had announced testing positive for COVID-19 on October 2. Hours after Trump testing positive, it was reported that he has been hospitalised. The White House issued a statement saying that he will spend “few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a military hospital, on the advice of his physicians.

However, White House also informed that the visit is only a precautionary measure and the Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite that is fully equipped to allow the president to continue his official duties.

Prior to this, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday released a health update on the US President that listed the doses that Trumps were injected with. As per the statement, the US President received an antibody ‘cocktail’ and still remains “fatigue but in good spirits”. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a mild cough and headache.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the US President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

