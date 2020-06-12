Sayali Bhagat Shares Adorable Photos Of Daughter Ivankaa On Instagram; See Pics

The Bollywood actress Sayali Bhagat took to Instagram to share pictures of her new-born baby girl Ivankaa Singh. Sayali Bhagat also shared her pregnancy pictures wherein the actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump. One of her pictures also features her husband Navneet Singh who can be seen standing beside his pregnant wife. The Train actress got married to a Delhi based businessman Navneet Pratap Singh in 2013. The actress drifted apart from the film industry after 2016.

Here's the glimpse of Ivankaa Singh:

In her Instagram post, Sayali Bhagat mentioned that motherhood had kept her occupied. However, she also promised to interact more with her followers soon. Sayali Bhagat said: "Hello Instafam, I have been pretty, pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now".

Sayali Bhagat also posted pictures of her pregnancy days. She posted photographs of Ivankaa as an infant, and also posted a present-day picture of her daughter wherein she appears to be slightly older. Sayali Bhagat’s photos received several comments. Several fans congratulated the actress and also praised her. One of the fans said that the mother and daughter were extremely cute and beautiful.

Source: Screenshot of Instagram comments

Sayali's Family Plans:

Soon after being married, Sayali reportedly mentioned that she was thinking of having a baby. After two months of her wedding, Sayali Bhagat gave an interview to a media portal wherein she mentioned that she wanted to experience the bliss of motherhood at some point of time. The actress also mentioned that she and her husband often had a debate about their future child’s physical features.

Sayali mentioned that she wanted her baby to have her husband’s eyes, while her husband wanted the child to have Sayali’s nose. However, Sayali also mentioned that they didn’t want to plan anything concrete but just go with the flow. Further, she also expressed that the two weren’t sure of anything at the moment.

Sayali Bhagat won the title of Miss India in 2004, following which she made her debut in Bollywood with the film Train. The film also starred actors like Emraan Hashmi and Geeta Basra. This film did extremely well at the Box Office. The actress has also made an appearance in Bollywood films like Good Luck, Paying Guests, Jail and Halla Bol. She was also a part of regional films like Blade Babji (Telugu), Newtonin Moondram Vidhi (Tamil), Myself Pendu (Punjabi) and Sketch (Marathi).

Promo image source: Sayali Bhagat Instagram

