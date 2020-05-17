Ivanka Trump Defends Donald Trump For Not Wearing A Mask, Explains Why He Doesn't Need It

Ivanka Trump has come to her father Donald Trump's rescue and responded to the harsh criticism he has been receiving over not wearing a face mask and ignoring CDC guidelines despite the escalating COVID-19 crisis in the United States. While speaking to a media portal, Ivanka explained that she always wears a mask around him and so do other people who come in close contact with the US President.

As per reports, Ivanka Trump said that everyone at the White House has been instructed to wear a mask when in close proximity to the president, including herself, and added that the president's office is following all precautionary measures after two officials close to the Trumps tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

Ivanka Trump said that her father gets tested on a daily basis, including all the staffers who are with him, implying that the US President doesn't have to wear a mask for the same.

The US President earlier on Thursday visited a medical supply distributor in Pennsylvania, where he, including a couple of other people, were reportedly spotted without face masks attracting criticism for ignoring CDC guidelines about wearing masks in public to avoid coronavirus contraction.

The White House was earlier reported to have snubbed CDC recommendations on reopening the American economy while issuing a different plan that largely put the onus on state officials and governors to decide how and when to lift lockdown restrictions.

The CDC document was leaked to the media earlier this month that suggested the US disease control body had step-by-step plans on instructing local leaders on re-opening the economy.

As per reports, Donald Trump was also criticised by former US President Barack Obama. In leaked audio obtained by American media, Obama was heard calling Trump's handling of the COVID-19 crisis an 'absolute chaotic disaster'. Obama was reportedly speaking to his former White House team.

COVID-19 in the US

The United States is the worst affected country in the world with over 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 89,000 deaths. According to figures on the Worldometer website, the United States recorded over 12,000 new infections in the last 24 hours along with 561 new deaths. Currently, there are 10,76,398 active cases in the United States with 16,060 of them under critical condition.

