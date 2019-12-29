Trump Bears Brunt As Netizens Hilariously Summarise 2019 In Five Words

As 2019 nears its end, Twitter has gone berserk to summarise the year in five words with the hashtag #2019in5words, trending at the top on December 29. Since it’s not easy to do that in just five words, netizens used the hashtag to creatively poke fun at various leaders and US President Donald Trump's impeachment was at the centre of it.

One user posted the picture of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg whose speech at the 74th session United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) started making rounds on the internet but Trump tried to mock her speech, calling the 16-year-old "a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".

Trump was also targeted for his controversial call to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelinsky where he allegedly pressurised the latter to investigate his political rival and Democratic primary for 2020 presidential elections Joe Biden. Trump recently took to Twitter to reiterate that his call with Zelenskiy was “perfect” with “no pressure”.

Ukraine call was not perfect #2019in5words — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) December 29, 2019

On December 27, the US President retweeted, later deleted, a post that named an alleged whistleblower whose complaint led to the congressional inquiry resulting in the impeachment of Trump. In a possible violation of federal protection laws, Trump unmasked the whistleblower's name by sending the tweet into the Twitter feed of his 68 million followers.

Outing whistleblowers is totally Un-American #2019in5words — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) December 29, 2019

Pelosi leading the attack

After a contentious White House meeting, Trump had tweeted a photograph of the meeting with caption ‘Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!’ in which House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi can be seen standing and pointing finger at him. Pelosi, who had ordered impeachment probe into US President Donald Trump, changed her Twitter cover photo which Trump had tweeted calling it Pelosi’s meltdown.

Need More Women At Table#2019in5words pic.twitter.com/8UCIamKYvU — Peace Is Active (@peaceisactive) December 29, 2019

