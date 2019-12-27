Donald Trump Responds To Being Edited Out Of 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York'

Donald Trump has finally responded to being edited out from a cameo role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York being edited out when the movie aired in Canada on Christmas Day. Home Alone 2 is a sequel to the 1990 iconic movie. During Home Alone 2: Lost in New York the current US President Donald J. Trump had a very brief scene.

Trump's response to being cut from the movie

In the movie, as Kevin is lost in New York and walking down the hallway of The Plaza, he runs into a man played by Trump who then points Kevin in the direction of the lobby. During the time of filming, Trump owned The Plaza.

This brief segment was cut from the film by the Canadian broadcaster CBC. The omission of the scene prompted many to speculate that the small cut was made for political reasons.

The Canadian Broadcaster has responded by saying that the cut was made to allow time for commercials and bring down the runtime of the movie. Trump responded saying that the movie will never be the same but then ends the tweet claiming that he was alas just kidding.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

In another tweet Trump also took a dig at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, claiming that he was behind the cut because he does not like having been made to pay a share of NATO expenses or the new trade deal.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Trump is seemingly very proud of the fact that that he has a cameo in the home alone movie and even talked about while visiting the US Troops.

