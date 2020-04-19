Ivanka Trump Slammed For Telling People To Make 'shadow Puppets' As US Reels From Covid

Amid COVID-19 crises, Ivanka Trump, Senior Advisor and daughter of United States President Donald Trump shared yet another light-hearted post on social media, encouraging people to try out a new activity on a regular Saturday night during home quarantine. Sharing some techniques from Henry Bursill’s book, Ivanka suggested people to try making shadow puppets at home for fun.

Looking for a Saturday night activity?



Try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill’s recently unearthed 1860’s book of engraving... pic.twitter.com/6VQozwK2o3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 19, 2020

Netizens call her 'tone-deaf'

Shortly after Ivanka Trump's tweet, netizens were quick to troll her for her 'obscure' post, calling her 'tone-deaf' towards the grave condition in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asking her to 'wake up' to the ongoing situation, netizens mentioned that people have been dying in large numbers due to Coronavirus in the US.

Wake up !!! You will feel better about the world. #WWG1WGAWORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/L3M8OyNhgH — ESully16 (@ChromeChaos16) April 19, 2020

TONE DEAF..... — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) April 19, 2020

40,000 Americans died in the last five weeks from covid and we can’t get tested. — Jordan Acker 🖐🧼 (@JordanAckerMI) April 19, 2020

The best part is that you didn’t even include a link to where it is you can find this totally obscure book from 1860 — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) April 19, 2020

