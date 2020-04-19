Ivanka Trump Slammed For Telling People To Make 'shadow Puppets' As US Reels From Covid

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Ivanka Trump shared a post on how to make shadow puppets for fun. Unimpressed netizens called her 'tone-deaf' towards the Covid crisis

Amid COVID-19 crises, Ivanka Trump, Senior Advisor and daughter of United States President Donald Trump shared yet another light-hearted post on social media, encouraging people to try out a new activity on a regular Saturday night during home quarantine. Sharing some techniques from Henry Bursill’s book, Ivanka suggested people to try making shadow puppets at home for fun.

Netizens call her 'tone-deaf'

Shortly after Ivanka Trump's tweet, netizens were quick to troll her for her 'obscure' post, calling her 'tone-deaf' towards the grave condition in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asking her to 'wake up' to the ongoing situation, netizens mentioned that people have been dying in large numbers due to Coronavirus in the US. 

