WATCH: Ivanka Trump Posts A Message From Self-quarantine As Coronavirus Grips The US

Advisor to the President of the United States and also his daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday gave out a message of support to the people of America amid the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, she extended support and stated that the crisis will come to an end. Ivanka also posted a video in which she said, "Be kind to one another Show love and compassion. Express gratitude to those on the frontline. Stay safe. We will conquer this together."

Further, the President's advisor urged the people to maintain social distancing and save lives, with the most notable feature being that Ivanka appears to be under self-quarantine.

In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before.



In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. 💛



[Part 2] pic.twitter.com/OIpuh3zNyo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2020

Donald Trump extends social distancing guidelines

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended the social distancing guidelines in the United States until April 30 in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. The guidelines suggest to limit on mass gatherings and avoid any gatherings of over 10 people. Along with it, it urged older people to stay at home. While announcing the extension, he said, "The better you do the faster this whole nightmare will end. Therefore we will be extending our guidelines to April 30."

Read: Australian minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting Ivanka Trump

The peak of this virus' death rate is likely to hit in two weeks.



We MUST stay the course and keep following the guidelines.



"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won." pic.twitter.com/djS7bzxnvC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 29, 2020

Read: USA expresses solidarity with India: 'Will work shoulder to shoulder against Covid-19'

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of global positive cases of Coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With around 141,854 cases till Monday morning, the Donald Trump administration faced momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. From downplaying the Coronavirus threat to disregarding intelligence reports and calling to revive the economy amid a health crisis, Trump over the period has been accused of jeopardising the health crisis.

Meanwhile, presently, there are around 721,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 33,956 people. Along with it, around 151,004 people have reportedly recovered.

Read: Ivanka Trump lauds OYO Rooms for providing free stay to medical workers in US

Read: COVID-19 outbreak: Madurai man distributes 8,000 cotton masks among poor, Corona warriors