The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

James Comey Replies To Trump's Accusations Of Lying With Mariah Carey GIF

US News

American lawyer, former director of FBI James Comey has accused US President Donald Trump of being “obsessed” with him after Trump accuse him of lying.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
James Comey

American lawyer, former director of FBI James Comey has accused US President Donald Trump of being “obsessed” with him on February 21. Just a day before, Trump had blamed Comey for leaking the classified information and then lying to the Congress in a tweet which was initially about the 40-month prison sentence which has been ruled for Roger Stone. However, in a calm response to US President's anger, Come just asked him, “why are you so obsessed with me?” through a Mariah Carey GIF. 

Read - Trump's Guj Visit: Committee Meets To Review Preparations

Read - 'Program Still On': Sabarmati Ashram Administrator Clears Air About Trump's Visit

Other leaders Trump is 'obsessed' with

Comey is not the only one who used a GIF or the same question to get back at Trump's occasional outbursts on Twitter. Other leaders include Hillary Clinton and former US Vice President Joe Biden. 

The former FBI director was in charge of the investigation into whether there was any correspondence between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia's meddling to alter the outcome of elections. However, the US President had dismissed the entire inquiry as 'witch hunt' and claimed that it had partisan roots. On February 20, Trump had said that he had no plans to pardon his long time ally and advisor but declared that Roger Stone would be cleared during his trial. The US President also attacked the Stone issue as it started speculation that he would pardon to his longtime adviser. In reportedly the 12 minutes he talked about Stone's case, Trump claimed how he was unfairly treated while Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted for her private server.

Read - PM Modi Not To Accompany US President Donald Trump On Visit To Taj Mahal

Read - Kailash Kher Has A Special Request For Donald Trump During India Visit, Here's What It Is

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP ALLEGES OMISSION OF PM'S PHOTOS
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE