James Comey Replies To Trump's Accusations Of Lying With Mariah Carey GIF

American lawyer, former director of FBI James Comey has accused US President Donald Trump of being “obsessed” with him on February 21. Just a day before, Trump had blamed Comey for leaking the classified information and then lying to the Congress in a tweet which was initially about the 40-month prison sentence which has been ruled for Roger Stone. However, in a calm response to US President's anger, Come just asked him, “why are you so obsessed with me?” through a Mariah Carey GIF.

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Other leaders Trump is 'obsessed' with

Comey is not the only one who used a GIF or the same question to get back at Trump's occasional outbursts on Twitter. Other leaders include Hillary Clinton and former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/BbAawEvQo6 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2020

The former FBI director was in charge of the investigation into whether there was any correspondence between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia's meddling to alter the outcome of elections. However, the US President had dismissed the entire inquiry as 'witch hunt' and claimed that it had partisan roots. On February 20, Trump had said that he had no plans to pardon his long time ally and advisor but declared that Roger Stone would be cleared during his trial. The US President also attacked the Stone issue as it started speculation that he would pardon to his longtime adviser. In reportedly the 12 minutes he talked about Stone's case, Trump claimed how he was unfairly treated while Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted for her private server.

