Jeff Bezos' Partner Lauren Sanchez Confirms Blue Origin's All-women Space Trip In 2024

Six women will take off in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket, thanks to the billionaire’s partner, Lauren Sanchez. In a conversation with the Wall Street Journal, a “super excited” Sanchez revealed that she will be taking five other women on an all-women space flight by next year.

The mission will take off in early 2024, with Sanchez aboard her partner’s Blue Origin rocket along with five women “who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," said Sanchez, who is a journalist and a pilot.

While it is unclear who will be a part of the space expedition, one thing to know for sure is that Bezos will be sitting out, even though he “is excited” and “wants to go on this flight.”

"As much as he wants to go on this flight, I'm going to have to hold him back, he'll be cheering us all on from the sidelines. I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women,” Sanchez said.

Blue Origin flights in the past

Sanchez making the trip comes after Bezos himself jetted off on a space flight in July 2021, two years after the duo made their relationship public. So far, Blue Origin has launched six passenger flights into space. However, not all flights of the Aerospace company have been rosy.

In September last year, an uncrewed Blue Origin spacecraft went up in flames due to being detached from the rocket booster. This led to the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all launches by the company until the completion of their probe into the incident.