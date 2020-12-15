Jill Biden Receives Huge Support From Netizens After Op-ed Askes Her To Drop 'Dr.' Title

After the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed urging US First Lady Jill Biden to drop the “Dr.” title, several internet users criticised the opinion piece and flooded Twitter with #MyTitleIsDr. In the article, the writer made ‘sexist’ remarks and argued that the First Lady-elect should drop ‘Dr.’ in her title that she earned after her doctorate from the University of Delaware in 2007 because according to the writer, she is not a ‘medical doctor’. The writer referred to 69-year-old as “kiddo” and called her doctoral thesis as “unpromising”.

The column promoted reactions from thousands of netizens who had united in defence of US First-Lady-elect. Several internet users trashed the media outlet as well for publishing ‘sexist’ article on Jill Biden in the first place. The op-ed also prompted reactions from Biden’s team, and other like former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Michelle Obama wrote, “For eight years, I saw Dr Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do — successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend”. Former First Lady and Presidential Candidate Clinton also tweeted in support of Jill Biden. Further, researchers and physicians from across the globe tweeted about how difficult it is to get a PhD. While some added hashtags #MyTitleIsDr, other used #DrJillBiden in a bid to talk about their experiences.

Her name is Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2020

To all women who are PhDs: In solidarity with Dr. Jill Biden and to stand in solidarity against that sexist trash op-ed about her in the WSJ, please consider adding “Dr” to your twitter name to show how many of us there are. We deserve respect. You earned your PhD. #mytitleisdr — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 12, 2020

"kiddo"???

"A touch comic"???



WOW I AM LIVID.

This is absolute trash. Absolute complete GARBAGE.



Doctors of Education are doctors. PhDs are doctors. End of story. #mytitleisdr pic.twitter.com/eExXky4btG — Dr. Stephanie Deppe | she/hers (@SpaceSciSteph) December 12, 2020

I went to school for 6 years while working at least full time (2 full time jobs in undergrad) to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree this year. #mytitleisdr https://t.co/Ngtf9KJDAJ — Sara Winings PharmD (@SaraWinings) December 12, 2020

I have no words. I’m so angry about this article in @WSJ

I never get tired of seeing Dr in front of my name. It reminds me of how much I achieved and how hard I worked. How dare anyone try and take this achievement away from Dr Biden! Unbelievable #PhD #mytitleisdr pic.twitter.com/mimGIEW0Y7 — Dr Jenna Kenyani (@j_kenyani) December 13, 2020

I’ve been too humble to not let it be known that I have a PhD. There is a doctor in my house, and this doctor is me. #mytitleisdr https://t.co/KmgfvAYSjD — Dr. Mai L (@simple_joy01) December 13, 2020

Paper defends op-ed

Meanwhile, Paul Gigot, who is responsible for the paper’s opinion section, backed the decision to run the op-ed written by Joseph Epstein. While Gigot wrote in a follow-up op-ed on Saturday that Biden supporters reacted in a “very Trumpian” manner, Epstein had suggested US First Lady-elect drop ‘Dr.’ in her title because she is not in the field of medicine. Gigot even accused the Biden media team of elevating ‘Epstein’s work’ as ‘political strategy’.

"The complaints (about the article) began as a trickle but became a torrent after the Biden media team elevated Mr Epstein's work in what was clearly a political strategy," wrote Gigot. “Why go to such lengths to highlight a single op-ed on a relatively minor issue? My guess is that the Biden team concluded it was a chance to use the big gun of identity politics to send a message to critics as it prepares to take power. There's nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism," he added.

