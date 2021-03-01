Joe Biden Administration Policies 'anti-job And Anti-science', Says Donald Trump

Taking the political stage for the first time since he left the office, former US President Donald Trump on February 28 slammed the Joe Biden administration, saying it was “anti-jobs” and “anti-science”. While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump alleged that the policies of the current administration were taking the country on the path of socialism. He said that it was “anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science”.

“We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad it would be and how far Left they would go. In just one short month, we have gone from ''America First'' to 'America Last',” Trump said.

READ: Donald Trump Says He Won't Start Another Party

The former president also accused Biden of opening the border for illegal migrants. He said that Trumpism means strong borders, law enforcement, very strong protections for the Second Amendment and it also means support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years. Further, Trump even reiterated his allegation that there was massive electoral fraud in November 2020 presidential elections and asserted that he had actually won it. However, it is worth mentioning that polls officials and Congress have certified that the election’s result was in favour of Biden.

READ: Former US President Trump Drops Hints On Return To Political Stage Amid 'Patriot' Row

Trump says ‘we will take back House’

During the same conference, Trump further indicated that he might launch a third presidential bid in 2024, called for Republican Party unity. He said, “We will take back the House. We will win the Senate and then a Republican president would triumph the White House. I wonder, who that will be”. While he ruled out forming a new party, he, however, called on his supporters to unite for defeating the ruling democrats in the 2022 mid-term polls.

His speech only exacerbated the intra-party differences and highlighted the fragility of the GOP, which is now divided between supporters and non-supporters of the leader. Terming Operation Warp Speed as “breathtaking,” he also highlighted that under his administration the world got two COVID-19 vaccines along with other therapeutic treatments. “It would have taken five years for any other president, but I did it in nine months,” he said. However, he lampooned Biden and health expert Anthony Fauci for their increasing measures to encourage face masks.

READ: Supporters Eagerly Await Trump's CPAC Appearance

READ: Trump Supporters Who Attacked Capitol Building Say 'rioters Weren't Antifa': Report