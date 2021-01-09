Joe Biden Refuses To Reveal His Position On Trump's Impeachment Calls

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has refused to take a position on growing calls from fellow Democrats about launching an impeachment proceeding against Donald Trump over the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. Biden said he always knew "Trump was not fit" to serve and that is why he ran for the presidency, without revealing his stance on the impeachment calls from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The former vice-president said that the January 6 unrest was the culmination of assault Donald Trump has launched in the past four years on the institutions of American democracy, calling the riotous mob "domestic terrorists".

'Instructed to move forward with impeachment motion'

Nancy Pelosi said she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against the President to oust him from power before the January 20 transition. Pelosi added that she has not heard back from the Vice-President yet, adding "President’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office". Pelosi said that after an hours-long meeting with the House Democratic Caucus she has instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.

For the past four years, President Trump has unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy.



Supporters of President Trump laid siege on the US Congress building on January 6 as a joint session of the House was in progress to certify Biden's win. A riotous mob breached the security barricade moments after Trump's inciteful speech to his supporters. Members of the US Congress were evacuated by the security officials as the mob roamed around freely inside the citadel of American liberty. According to reports, five people were killed, including a police officer. Donald Trump issued a message through his official Twitter handle calling the protesters to go back home, however, the damage was already done by then.

