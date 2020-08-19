Joe Biden Says Online DNC A 'convention Of The Future'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, on August 18 said that virtual gatherings were the ‘conventions of the future.’ Addressing a group of Florida delegates virtually, the 77-year-old politician said that he was sceptical if they would ever return to holding conventions in a way that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about this week’s Democratic National Convention(DMC), he said that it was the “most creative, inclusive convention he’d ever had.” The DMC was earlier scheduled for July, but was pushed to August due to the pandemic. In his address, Biden also added that he now doubted if they’ll ever go back to the “same exact convention” that they had in the past.

While talking to the delegates, he also lambasted US President Donald Trump saying that he wasn’t smart enough to be president. He said that earlier, he thought that Trump was 'callous', but now he thinks that Trump was 'just not smart enough to know what to do.'

Biden's nomination

US Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at Democratic National Convention on August 18 for 2020 elections scheduled in November. The former vice-president formally became Democratic nominee in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states after failing to win the White House bid in 1988 and 2008.

Image credits: AP