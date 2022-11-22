US President Joe Biden made sure to make the annual turkey pardon ceremony an enjoyable event through a series of puns and witty remarks that would lighten the air on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday. Pardoning the pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named Chocolate and Chip, Biden took the opportunity to take digs at Republicans in his brief address.

Clapping back at the GOP, who often uses the pretext of voter fraud after losing, the President said that the recently wrapped-up midterm polls had no “ballot stuffing.” “The votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There’s been no ballot stuffing, there’s been no fowl play.” Using Thanksgiving as a reference, Biden further quipped about the GOP’s inability to occupy the US with its “red wave.” “The only red wave this season will be if our German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce at our table,” he said, as he granted clemency to the lucky duo of turkeys.

While Biden’s remarks started off on a great note, he slightly went too far and falsely claimed that Delaware, his home state, has the highest number of chicken population in the United States. "We have more chickens than anybody in the nation in Delaware, but we don't have turkeys," Biden said, a day after he turned 80.

Today, based on their temperament and commitment to be productive members of society, I hereby pardon this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey – Chocolate.



And should he be unable to uphold his duties I also hereby pardon his alternate, Chip. pic.twitter.com/LpXaK0OgZz — President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022

What is the turkey pardon ceremony?

The annual presidential tradition guarantees that the pardoned turkeys will not be consumed during the holiday season of the year, despite being a staple dish on Thanksgiving, according to CNBC. In the case of Chocolate and Chip, the pair will be taken back to their home state North Carolina, at the Talley Turkey Education Unit in Raleigh.

“I hereby pardon Chocolate and Chip,” Biden declared as he granted clemency to the turkeys, which are named after the POTUS’ favourite ice cream flavour, according to AP. Talking about the names, Biden said that “We could have named them Chips and Science,” referencing to the CHIPS and Science Act that he signed into law on August 9, 2022.

The tradition is 75 years old and dates back to the year 1947, when Harry Truman commenced it during his tenure as the president of the United States. However, the practice of gifting turkeys to America’s presidents has been around for much longer, circa 1870s, as per the White House Historical Association.