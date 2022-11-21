US First Lady Gives A Peek Into Joe Biden's 'perfect' Birthday, Reveals His Favourite Cake

First Lady Jill Biden shared glimpses of US President Joe Biden’s 80th birthday on Sunday as she penned down a heartwarming note for her husband. President Biden and Jill Biden have been married for almost 45 years.On her official Twitter handle, the First Lady marked her beloved’s birthday by sharing images of them dancing together.

The pictures feature Jill Biden in a sparkly sage green dress and the President in a classic black and white tuxedo. Sharing the images she wrote: “There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.” In another post on her Twitter handle, she gave a sneak peek into the president’s birthday, which appeared like an intimate affair.

The image features Biden surrounded by his family members and blowing candles on a white cake. According to his wife Jill, the coconut-flavored cake is the president’s favourite. “A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake!” Jill Biden revealed in the image's caption.

There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you.



Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.💕 pic.twitter.com/7GmgE5vbqy — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2022

A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake! pic.twitter.com/w7005Cdtqu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2022

Celebrations in the air for the Biden family

Biden’s 80th birthday arrives a day after his 28-year-old granddaughter Naomi Biden got married to 25-year-old Peter Neal in a lavish ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. The celebrations continued at the Executive Mansion through a grand reception, which had a guest list of public figures including the bride’s father Hunter Biden, Delaware Senator Ted Kaufman, and Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd.

In a post shared by Jill and Joe Biden, the presidential couple wrote: “Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you.” In another toast to the newlyweds, the proud grandparents said: “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself.” “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year,” they said in a White House press release.