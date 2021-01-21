Joe Biden Writes A Heartfelt Message For Wife Jill Biden, Says 'couldn't Be More Grateful'

After arriving at the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony, President Joe Biden wrote an emotional message for his wife Jill Biden. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of them both as he wrote, “I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead”. The video showed the couple holding hands right before the ceremony.

I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/V4GUXAKSKg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

"My whole soul is in this"

During Joe Biden's inaugural speech after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, he pledged to not merely lead by the “example of our power, but by the power of our example".

Further, Biden recognized divisive times in US history, but assured that unity has always been the solution of the crisis. He said, “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.” He even expressed his love for the country and the need to unify the same and said, “my whole soul is in this”.

Meanwhile, during his inaugural speech, Biden vowed to change from the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. He said, “America has been tested, and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again”. “We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security," he added.

