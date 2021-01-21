'No Time To Waste': Joe Biden Sends First Tweet As US President, Promises 'bold Actions'

The 46th US President Joe Biden sent his first tweet after taking oath on January 20 and noted that 'there's no time to waste'. He not only informed that he will be heading to the Oval Office on Wednesday but also said that he will deliver 'bold' actions for instant relief for Americans.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

Earlier, in his inaugural address called for unity and announced January 20 as “America’s Day”. In the first speech, officially as the president, Biden said that the Inauguration Day was a celebration of democracy and that the "the will of the people has been heard." He noted the challenges ahead of his administration and even thanked his predecessors of both parties.

He said, “Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart... And I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation, as does President Carter, who I spoke with last night, who cannot be with us today, but whom we salute for his lifetime in service," Biden added.

Unity wins out over division throughout US history: Biden

Further, Biden recognized divisive times in US history but assured that unity has always been the solution of the crisis. He said, “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.” He even expressed his love for the country and the need to unify the same and said, “my whole soul is in this”.

Image credits: @JoeBiden/Twitter