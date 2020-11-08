Joe Biden's Family Tree, Here's A Look On 'Who’s Who In Joe Biden’s Family?'

The US Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, aged 77 served as a senator for Delaware since 1973 and Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1942, the President-elect's family has a clan of children and grandchildren that he has often said he speaks to, daily. While Biden categorically appeals to working-class masses due to his Irish Catholic roots in Scranton, his soft, emphatic character has been the focus of the 2020 campaign, especially amid the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, who lost family members in tragedies when he was first elected the senator in December 1972 at the age of 30, is now married to an American educator and First lady designate, Dr. Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden. Here’s a look at who’s who in Joe Biden’s family.

Jill Biden

[The former Second Lady of the United States Jill Biden. Credit: Obamawhitehouse.archives]

Wife of President-elect Joe Biden is a lifelong educator, a proud military mom, and an active member of her community. As the former Second Lady, Dr. Biden worked extensively for the military families. She created awareness around the importance of community colleges to America’s future and highlighted areas of particular importance to women, including breast cancer prevention, all while continuing to teach as a full-time English professor at a community college in Northern Virginia.

As a teacher, Jill Biden emphasized community colleges and education as the key to changing the lives of so many students. Jill Tracy Jacobs was born in New Jersey but raised in Pennsylvania. “I just didn’t think he would appeal to me,” Jill Biden had jokingly told The Philadelphia Inquirer after she revealed that Biden's brother Frank arranged the meeting between the two before marriage.

Robert Hunter Biden

Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is the eldest and his mother was killed in an accident when he was 5. An investment consultant and a lawyer by profession, Hunter graduated from Georgetown University in 1992. He was in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps for a year and attended the prestigious Yale Law School for a degree. Hunter Biden served at US Navy Reserve and was discharged in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine. In 1993, he married Kathleen Buhle and the couple had three children, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. However, Hunter and Buhle divorced in 2017, and in 2019, he married Melissa Cohen.

[Biden with his son Hunter. Credit: Instagram/@bernardbujold]

Neilia Hunter Biden

Biden's first wife Neilia Hunter died in a tragic car accident and the couple had three children together: Joseph ‘Beau’ Biden, Robert Hunter Biden and Naomi ‘Amy’ Biden. In 1972, Biden lost his wife and one-year-old daughter, Amy, after they were killed in an accident and Biden’s sons, Beau and Hunter escaped the tragedy with minor injuries.

Joseph ‘Beau’ Biden

Beau Biden, an Iraq war veteran, was the eldest son of Joe Biden and Neilia and served as the 44th Attorney General of Delaware. However, in 2015 Beau passed away after his prolonged battle with brain cancer. Beau who was often seen accompanying his father was survived by wife Hallie Olivere, and two children, Natalie Biden and Robert Biden II. Beau introduced Biden at the Democratic National Convention in Denver in 2008 for acceptance of the nomination for Barack Obama’s running mate.

Ashley Biden

Ashley Blazer Biden is Joe and Jill’s daughter, born in 1981. Ashley is a social worker and an owner of an ethical fashion company, Livelihood. She is married to Howard Krein, an acclaimed plastic surgeon. The 39-year-old graduated in cultural anthropology from Tulane University in Louisiana.

[Jill Biden, Ashley Biden and Joe Biden at the launch of exclusive Livelihood Collection on February 7, 2017 in New York City. Image credit: Getty Images]

Naomi Biden

Naomi Biden, the oldest daughter of Joe’s son, Hunter, and his first wife, Kathleen is Joe’s oldest grandchild. She was born in 1993 and is named after Joe’s daughter, Naomi ‘Amy’ who was killed in a car accident aged one year old.

[Joe Biden arrives at Sydney Airport with his granddaughters on July 18, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Image credit: Getty Images]

Finnegan Biden

Naomi’s younger sister, Finnegan Biden, was born in 2000. She is currently studying at university.

[Joe Biden waving as he deboards Air Force Two with his granddaughter, Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden in Beijing on December 4, 2013. Image credit: Getty Images]

Maisy Biden

Maisy Biden is the third daughter of Joe’s son, Hunter, and his first wife, and was born in 2001. She reportedly has great friendly terms with Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter, Sasha Obama.

Natalie Biden

She is the eldest child of Joe’s late son Beau with Hallie Biden and was born in 2004.

Robert Biden II

Robert Biden II is Natalie’s younger brother, and Joe’s fifth grandchild. He was born in 2006.

