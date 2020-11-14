Joe Biden's India Connection Remains A Mystery As Citizens Try To Dig Links

The United States President-elect Joe Biden's win has sparked a genealogical search in India, where people have started hunting for potential relatives of the former US vice-president. Ever since Joe Biden has been projected winner of the recently concluded US elections, a family in Maharashtra, India, that shares the same name with the Democratic candidate has been overwhelmed with congratulatory calls and messages.

Read: US President-elect Biden Talks To World Leaders, Pledges To Work Together On Global Issues

Even in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which is home to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris' relatives, saw people clicking selfies with a plaque commemorating a 19th-century British ship captain named Christopher Biden, thinking it to be the Delaware Senator's distant relative. People have been trying to establish a local connection with Biden, more so, because he had once talked about a letter from someone in India with the same name, who congratulated him for winning the 1972 US Congress election and mentioned about a mutual great, great, great grandfather who had served in the British East India company.

Read: Biden Congratulates Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine Progress As Pence Gives Credit To Trump

Biden had mentioned in the letter in 2013, during his visit to India as the US vice-president. However, so far, the speculation of Biden's India connection has not been proven and it remains unclear whether the former vice-president has any relatives in the country. But one thing which is crystal clear is the President-elect's deputy Kamala Harris does have roots in India.

Read: Russia Refrains From Wishing Joe Biden, Says Will Wait Until Official Announcement

US elections

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected winners of the US presidential election on November 7, after the 77-year-old leader secured a lead in Pennsylvania. However, Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden and his campaign has filed a series of lawsuits in several states demanding to stop the count of late-arriving ballots. Trump has accused poll officials of illegally counting the votes that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day, particularly in Pennsylvania. But state court had earlier allowed the counting of late-arriving ballots for three days after the final voting day, unless they are stamped on November 3.

Read: Macron Congratulates Biden, Pledges To Promote 'shared Priorities'

(Image Credit: AP)

