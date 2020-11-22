John F. Kennedy Was Shot To Death On This Day In 1963; Read To Know More

The United States 35th President John F Kennedy was assassinated on this day, i.e., November 22, in 1963, as he rode in a motorcade in Dallas Texas. Kennedy was riding with his wife Jacqueline, Texas Governor and his wife when he was fatally shot by former US Marine Lee Harvey Oswald. The former President was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the shooting, while John Connally, who was seriously wounded in the attack, recovered.

On November 21, Kennedy had undertaken a two-day, five-city fund-raising trip to Texas. He travelled to Texas to also smooth over frictions in the Democratic Party between liberals and conservatives. He embarked on the trip with three main goals in his mind. First, to help raise more Democratic Party presidential campaign fund contributions. Second, to begin his quest for reelection in November 1964 and third, to help make political amends among several leading Texas Democratic Party members who appeared to be fighting politically amongst themselves since the Kennedy-Johnson ticket had barely won Texas in 1960.

At the time of the incident, Kennedy was riding open-top 1961 Lincoln Continental four-door convertible limousine. When the First Lady of Texas told the President that he can’t say Dallas doesn’t love him, Kennedy replied saying, “No you certainly can’t,” which were his last words. The 35th President was assassinated shortly after he began waving at the crowd.

A bullet had pierced the base of the neck of the then-president, exited his throat, and then likely passed through Governor Connally’s shoulder and wrist, ultimately hitting his thigh. Another bullet struck Kennedy in the back of the head after which the motorcade rushed to nearby Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Oswald’s assassination

According to the investigation, bullet casings were then found near a window on the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository building overlooking the plaza. A rifle was also discovered elsewhere on the same floor. An accounting of the building’s employees indicated that only the were missing - one was a man who had stepped outside to watch the motorcade and was barred by the police from reentering the building, and other was Oswald, who had been working there for about a month.

As the events unfolded, Oswald was questioned by both law-enforcement officers and the press. He protested his innocence, however, he was later shot dead by Jack Ruby, who said that he had shot Oswald to spare Jacqueline Kennedy from having to testify at his trial. Ruby would be tried, found guilty of murder and sentenced to death, however, a Texas appeals court later reversed the conviction.

